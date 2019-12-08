        <
          2019 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC standings, seeds, scenarios and outlook in Week 14

          8:30 AM ET
          • Kevin SeifertESPN Staff Writer
          It's starting to get serious. Six teams have a chance Sunday to clinch spots in the NFL's 2019 postseason. Here is what you need to know about each team as the early games approach. To avoid confusion, we've largely omitted scenarios involving tie games.

          • Baltimore Ravens: They can clinch a playoff spot with a win. They'll add on the AFC North title if the Steelers lose. Even if the Ravens lose, they're in the playoffs if the Texans and Colts lose and if there is a tie in the Raiders-Titans game.

          • Buffalo Bills: They're in the playoffs with a win plus losses by the Raiders, Texans and Colts.

          • San Francisco 49ers: They'll clinch a spot with a win and a Rams loss.

          • Kansas City Chiefs: They're in with a win and a Raiders loss.

          • New England Patriots: They're in with a win, or losses by the Texans and Colts, along with a tie between the Raiders and Titans.

          • Seattle Seahawks: They're in if they defeat the Rams.

          Here's what the playoff picture looks like now, with help from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI):

          AFC

          1. Baltimore Ravens (10-2)

          FPI chances to win AFC North: 99.9%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 28.7%
          Next up: at Buffalo

          2. New England Patriots (10-2)

          FPI chances to win AFC East: 98.6%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 21.8%
          Next up: vs. Kansas City

          3. Houston Texans (8-4)

          FPI chances to win AFC South: 84.3%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 2.3%
          Next up: vs. Denver

          4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

          FPI chances to win AFC West: 99.7%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 8.3%
          Next up: at New England

          5. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

          FPI chances to make playoffs: 96.3%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: Less than 1%
          Next up: vs. Baltimore

          6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

          FPI chances to make playoffs: 44.1%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: Less than 1%
          Next up: at Arizona

          Next four

          7. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
          8. Oakland Raiders (6-6)
          9. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)
          10. Cleveland Browns (5-7)

          NFC

          1. New Orleans Saints (10-2) - z

          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 11.6%
          Next up: vs. San Francisco

          2. Seattle Seahawks (10-2)

          FPI chances to win NFC West: 52.9%
          Chances to win Super Bowl: 5.1%
          Next up: at L.A. Rams

          3. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

          FPI chances to win NFC North: 73.7%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 3%
          Next up: vs. Washington

          4. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

          FPI chances to win NFC East: 70.7%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 1.9%
          Next up: vs L.A. Rams (Week 15)

          5. San Francisco 49ers (10-2)

          FPI chances to win NFC West: 47.0%
          FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 13%
          Next up: at New Orleans

          6. Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

          FPI chances to win NFC North: 26%
          FPI chances to make playoffs: 84.3%
          Next up: vs. Detroit

          Next four

          7. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)
          8. Chicago Bears (7-6)
          9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
          10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

          z - clinched division

