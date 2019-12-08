Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich predict the Steelers will keep their playoff chances alive against the Cardinals. (1:07)

It's starting to get serious. Six teams have a chance Sunday to clinch spots in the NFL's 2019 postseason. Here is what you need to know about each team as the early games approach. To avoid confusion, we've largely omitted scenarios involving tie games.

Baltimore Ravens: They can clinch a playoff spot with a win. They'll add on the AFC North title if the Steelers lose. Even if the Ravens lose, they're in the playoffs if the Texans and Colts lose and if there is a tie in the Raiders-Titans game.

Buffalo Bills: They're in the playoffs with a win plus losses by the Raiders, Texans and Colts.

San Francisco 49ers: They'll clinch a spot with a win and a Rams loss.

Kansas City Chiefs: They're in with a win and a Raiders loss.

New England Patriots: They're in with a win, or losses by the Texans and Colts, along with a tie between the Raiders and Titans.

Seattle Seahawks: They're in if they defeat the Rams.

Here's what the playoff picture looks like now, with help from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI):

AFC

FPI chances to win AFC North: 99.9%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 28.7%

Next up: at Buffalo

FPI chances to win AFC East: 98.6%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 21.8%

Next up: vs. Kansas City

FPI chances to win AFC South: 84.3%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 2.3%

Next up: vs. Denver

FPI chances to win AFC West: 99.7%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 8.3%

Next up: at New England

FPI chances to make playoffs: 96.3%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: Less than 1%

Next up: vs. Baltimore

FPI chances to make playoffs: 44.1%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: Less than 1%

Next up: at Arizona

Next four

7. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

8. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

9. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

10. Cleveland Browns (5-7)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (10-2) - z

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 11.6%

Next up: vs. San Francisco

FPI chances to win NFC West: 52.9%

Chances to win Super Bowl: 5.1%

Next up: at L.A. Rams

FPI chances to win NFC North: 73.7%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 3%

Next up: vs. Washington

FPI chances to win NFC East: 70.7%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 1.9%

Next up: vs L.A. Rams (Week 15)

The Cowboys are 6-7, but they're still the favorites to win the NFC East. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

FPI chances to win NFC West: 47.0%

FPI chances to win Super Bowl: 13%

Next up: at New Orleans

FPI chances to win NFC North: 26%

FPI chances to make playoffs: 84.3%

Next up: vs. Detroit

Next four

7. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

8. Chicago Bears (7-6)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

z - clinched division