          Week 14 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

          Houston Texans
          11:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season, which features the fantastic "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, where the league loosens its tie a bit and lets players wear custom-designed footwear in support of charities of their choice.

          But it's not just the on-field garments with which we're concerned here. We've also got a roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances and more.

          Best entrances

          The Houston Texans' linebackers continue our favorite trend of 2019 with their position group cosplay: Today, it's an homage to Average Joe's Gym from "Dodgeball:"

          play
          0:18

          Texans linebackers dress in 'Dodgeball' costumes

          Houston Texans linebackers continue their stylish game day outfits, this week dressed in costumes inspired by the movie "Dodgeball."

          Some have compared Buffalo winters to those in Siberia, so perhaps Marlon Humphrey isn't going too far overboard with his headwear today:

          DeVante Parker has been one of the more impressive receivers in recent weeks, and as the saying goes, "look good, play good:"

          Sam Darnold's targets are ready to fly on Sunday, and looking sharp on the way into MetLife Stadium:

          The best of Sunday's cleats

          Deshaun Watson has a new set of cleats:

          Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is back to being QB1 for the Bengals, so his foundation is getting a little more attention this week:

          Acacia Shade is the cause of choice for Saints Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill:

          Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis is representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Sunday:

          Titans running back Derrick Henry has heated up as the weather has gotten colder. On Sunday, he'll be representing the foundation he has started in memory of his grandmother:

          Brian Burns, the Panthers' rookie edge rusher, has started his own dog rescue to find new homes for neglected doggos. And oh yeah, he's got a beautiful little pup of his own, named Apollo:

          Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon has a cause that is closely intertwined with his own life:

          Meanwhile, the McCourty twins are supporting Boston Uncornered:

          Russell Wilson is repping the Why Not You foundation today, and doing so with these electrifying kicks:

          Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly's daughter has food allergies, so his cleats support Food Allergy Research & Education:

