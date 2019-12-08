Week 14 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season, which features the fantastic "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, where the league loosens its tie a bit and lets players wear custom-designed footwear in support of charities of their choice.

But it's not just the on-field garments with which we're concerned here. We've also got a roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances and more.

Best entrances

The Houston Texans' linebackers continue our favorite trend of 2019 with their position group cosplay: Today, it's an homage to Average Joe's Gym from "Dodgeball:"

play 0:18 Texans linebackers dress in 'Dodgeball' costumes Houston Texans linebackers continue their stylish game day outfits, this week dressed in costumes inspired by the movie "Dodgeball."

Some have compared Buffalo winters to those in Siberia, so perhaps Marlon Humphrey isn't going too far overboard with his headwear today:

DeVante Parker has been one of the more impressive receivers in recent weeks, and as the saying goes, "look good, play good:"

Sam Darnold's targets are ready to fly on Sunday, and looking sharp on the way into MetLife Stadium:

The best of Sunday's cleats

Deshaun Watson has a new set of cleats:

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is back to being QB1 for the Bengals, so his foundation is getting a little more attention this week:

Our very own @andydalton14 will represent us during today's game through #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DyWCnVuUqh — AJD Foundation (@ajdfoundation) December 8, 2019

Acacia Shade is the cause of choice for Saints Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill:

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis is representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Sunday:

Titans running back Derrick Henry has heated up as the weather has gotten colder. On Sunday, he'll be representing the foundation he has started in memory of his grandmother:

Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) introduces his #MyCauseMyCleats and his new foundation in memory of his grandmother. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/SgYDvpK6cR — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 8, 2019

Brian Burns, the Panthers' rookie edge rusher, has started his own dog rescue to find new homes for neglected doggos. And oh yeah, he's got a beautiful little pup of his own, named Apollo:

This is Apollo "Pollo" Burns. He likes to play tug-of-war with his dad @Fire_Burns99. He's gonna grow-up to be a big doggo. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/mjiOgn7lOn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 8, 2019

Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon has a cause that is closely intertwined with his own life:

As a rookie, Marcus Cannon was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Today, he shares his story as his #MyCauseMyCleats aim to inspire others who have been similarly affected. pic.twitter.com/dI9CenGagg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the McCourty twins are supporting Boston Uncornered:

Today my cleats support Boston Uncornered, a group that gets young people off the corner and into college. 80% of the youth involved with @collegebounddot do not recidivate and 67% stay in college. We know that neighborhood-based mentors work, now we need to support them. -Dmac pic.twitter.com/c5SxfrfyIV — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 8, 2019

Russell Wilson is repping the Why Not You foundation today, and doing so with these electrifying kicks:

Why not you DREAM BIG? @DangeRussWilson will wear these today, you could have them forever!



You can bid on this pair of 🔥 cleats here: https://t.co/9g8DSbEV6d#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/cmMWi6Cm18 — Why Not You? (@WhyNotYouFdn) December 8, 2019

Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly's daughter has food allergies, so his cleats support Food Allergy Research & Education: