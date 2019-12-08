Amid reports that Odell Beckham Jr. likely needs offseason surgery, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson that no decision has been made on how to deal with an ongoing injury.

"There is no decision on surgery yet," Beckham told Anderson via text message Sunday.

A Browns source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the team believes surgery is a strong option for Beckham in the offseason. NFL Network first reported on Beckham's potential upcoming procedure, saying it was for a sports hernia.

Beckham told Anderson that he has a "hernia-area injury."

The 27-year-old Beckham has been on the injury report throughout the 2019 season for hip and groin injuries and has regularly been a limited practice participant since the second week of training camp. That includes this week leading up to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, although he has no game designation, indicating that he will play.

On Thursday, Beckham was vague about his future in Cleveland, saying, "no one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow." He followed up with a tweet Friday indicating he was not saying that he was unhappy in Cleveland but was just hoping for better results, with the 5-7 Browns tumbling out of playoff contention and the wide receiver on pace for his worst statistical year that wasn't cut short by injury.

Beckham has 57 receptions for 805 yards, solid stats but not up to his standards. He has only two touchdown receptions and one 100-yard-receiving game in his past 10.

"I've been pretty much banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said earlier this week. "I've been playing through it, doing whatever I can just to make it to Sunday for the game. So anytime that Sunday comes around, 1 o'clock, 4 o'clock, 8, Monday night, Thursday, I'm going to give this team everything that I have, no matter what."