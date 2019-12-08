Browns' Denzel Ward races 61 yards for pick-six vs. Bengals

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward delivered the first pick-six of his career Sunday against the Bengals, returning an errant Andy Dalton throw 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Browns an early 7-3 lead.

It was the first interception returned for a touchdown by a Cleveland player since Oct. 15, 2017, against the Houston Texans, when Jason McCourty returned a pick for a score in the fourth quarter of Texans rout.