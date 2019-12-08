        <
          Browns' Denzel Ward races 61 yards for pick-six vs. Bengals

          1:37 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          CLEVELAND -- Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward delivered the first pick-six of his career Sunday against the Bengals, returning an errant Andy Dalton throw 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Browns an early 7-3 lead.

          It was the first interception returned for a touchdown by a Cleveland player since Oct. 15, 2017, against the Houston Texans, when Jason McCourty returned a pick for a score in the fourth quarter of Texans rout.

