ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers

Ryan, who entered the game needing 34 yards to hit the milestone, reached 50,000 following a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage in the first quarter. The accomplishment occurred in Ryan's 186th career game.

Former Miami Dolphins star Dan Marino was the first quarterback to 50,000 career yards, in November 1996. The other players to achieve the accomplishment are Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and John Elway. Marino, Rivers and Ryan are the only players on the list without Super Bowl titles to their name, with Rivers and Ryan still active.

Ryan, 34, now in his 12th NFL season, spoke previously about what it would mean to reach 50,000.

"Anytime you're on a list with those other guys, that's pretty cool,'' Ryan said. "You have images of [some] of those guys in your head from when you were a kid, and that's who you grew up idolizing."

Ryan moved into the Top 10 all-time passers during a 29-3 victory over Carolina in Week 11, surpassing Warren Moon's 49,325.

Ryan is looking for his ninth consecutive season of throwing for at least 4,000 passing yards.

Brees currently stands as the NFL's all-time leading passer. He entered Sunday's action with 76,228 career passing yards.