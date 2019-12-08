After mistakenly being sent to Newark, NJ, the Chiefs' equipment arrives in New England in time for the team's matchup with the Patriots. (0:19)

An equipment container containing some of the Kansas City Chiefs' shoulder pads, helmets and footballs has arrived in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after it was mistakenly sent to Newark, New Jersey, a team spokesman said Sunday.

The container was not unloaded Saturday and instead accidentally made its way to Newark, then had to be rushed back to Boston in time for Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

The container held the bags of roughly 35 players, according to a source.

If the Chiefs hadn't gotten the equipment by the time the game started, they would have had to forfeit, per a source.

Kansas City was responsible, not the Patriots or the league. The Chiefs did not take the equipment off the plane.

"I never heard that before," one source said.