Broncos' 70-yard fumble return TD has Denver thinking upset early

HOUSTON -- Now, that's how to start a game against your former team.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, a former Texan, was credited with a 70-yard touchdown after taking a handoff from fellow defender Jeremiah Attaochu on Sunday against the Houston Texans on an odd-looking play.

Late in the first quarter on a first-and-10 from the Broncos' 37-yard line, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Keke Coutee, who was then hit by Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson.

Johnson knocked the ball free, and it was scooped up by Attaochu, who was in the grasp of a Texans player. He handed the ball off to Jackson, who sprinted up the Broncos sideline for the score. Several Texans players looked somewhat surprised that officials had allowed the play to proceed.

The fumble and return was reviewed, as is customary on scoring plays, and was upheld. It gave the Broncos a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, Attaochu had two sacks and the fumble recovery, while Jackson had also knocked the ball free from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a big hit later in the quarter.

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Texans in 2010 who spent nine years in Houston and is in his first season with the Broncos. Jackson scored three touchdowns in nine seasons with the Texans, the second-most in franchise history. He now has a TD in his first game against Houston.

It was the Broncos' first fumble recovery for a score since Week 17 of the 2017 season.