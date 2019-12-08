        <
          Saints' Jared Cook holds on to fingertip catch for second TD

          1:50 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
          NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints picked a good time to find another go-to guy in their passing offense.

          Drew Brees hit tight end Jared Cook with touchdown passes of 38 and 26 yards in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers' vaunted defense Sunday. Cook did a terrific job of holding onto the second one, as he drew an unnecessary roughness penalty against 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon as he caught it.

          Cook went back to the locker room after the hit and has not returned to the field yet. But his TD catches helped spark a track meet that no one expected in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as New Orleans took a 20-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

          Cook, who signed with the Saints as a free agent this offseason, now has six TD catches on the season and four over the past four games.

