Ravens Lamar Jackson hits Hayden Hurst for 61-yard TD

ORCHARD PARK, N.J. -- Lamar Jackson shook off the worst first half by the Baltimore Ravens' offense this season by hitting tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard touchdown on Baltimore's second play of the second half.

With top tight end target Mark Andrews doubtful to return with a knee injury, Hurst picked up the slack and got behind the Bills defense for the longest touchdown catch of his career, which put up Baltimore, 17-6, over the Bills.

The Ravens struggled in the first half, producing their lowest total (95 yards) before halftime this season. Jackson was 5-of-10 for 30 yards in the first half.

But Jackson bounced back in the second half with his 27th touchdown of the season, which ties Joe Flacco for the second-most in a single season by a Ravens quarterback. Only Vinny Testaverde, who threw 33 touchdown passes in 1996, had more.