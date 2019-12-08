        <
          Ravens Lamar Jackson hits Hayden Hurst for 61-yard TD

          3:03 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          ORCHARD PARK, N.J. -- Lamar Jackson shook off the worst first half by the Baltimore Ravens' offense this season by hitting tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard touchdown on Baltimore's second play of the second half.

          With top tight end target Mark Andrews doubtful to return with a knee injury, Hurst picked up the slack and got behind the Bills defense for the longest touchdown catch of his career, which put up Baltimore, 17-6, over the Bills.

          The Ravens struggled in the first half, producing their lowest total (95 yards) before halftime this season. Jackson was 5-of-10 for 30 yards in the first half.

          But Jackson bounced back in the second half with his 27th touchdown of the season, which ties Joe Flacco for the second-most in a single season by a Ravens quarterback. Only Vinny Testaverde, who threw 33 touchdown passes in 1996, had more.

