EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Miami Dolphins leading receiver DeVante Parker left Sunday's game against the Jets in the second quarter with a concussion and did not return.

It's been a breakout season for Parker in Year 5. Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and receivers coach Karl Dorrell attribute Parker's success to taking care of his body and staying healthy. The two said Parker hasn't missed a practice since the spring. He has played in every game so far this season, which he had never done in his career.

Parker is coming off a career-best performance in an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week in which he had a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns. Parker has 55 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns for the year.

Fellow Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson was also ruled out with a concussion.

It's been a season-long battle with injuries for Wilson, who was slowed in the first half of the season by hip and hamstring injuries. Wilson has 26 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown in 10 games this season.

The Dolphins have three healthy receivers left: Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins.

Parker was injured when his head hit the ground after a difficult 21-yard catch. He tried to shake it off as he headed to the sideline but eventually went to the locker room and didn't return.