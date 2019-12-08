GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers because of yet another knee injury.

Guice was hurt at the end of a 23-yard run in the second quarter, in which safety Darnell Savage hit him in the legs as Guice fell to the ground.

Guice was coming off his best game as a pro, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns at Carolina. Sunday, he gained 42 yards on five carries -- including 41 on his last four.

Knee injuries have plagued Guice's career. As a rookie, he tore his left ACL in the first preseason game in 2018. Then, in the season opener this year, he tore the meniscus in his right knee and missed eight games.

Since returning, he has rushed for 245 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, meanwhile, was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with a calf injury and was later ruled out. Kerrigan had a streak of 139 consecutive games snapped last week because of a concussion. He had never missed a game in his career because of an injury before that point.

Sunday, Kerrigan had one sack and one tackle for a loss.