OAKLAND, Calif. -- Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is inactive to play today against the Tennessee Titans with a right shoulder injury.

Jacobs took to social media earlier this week to say he had been playing with a fractured shoulder since Week 7.

Jacobs, a leading candidate for NFL offensive rookie of the year, has rushed for 1,061 yards -- a Raiders franchise record for a rookie -- on 218 carries with seven touchdowns. He has also caught 18 passes for 146 yards.

Jacobs was initially hurt on a hit he delivered on Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos on Oct. 20, and while he did not miss a game since then, he also did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday this week and was officially listed Friday as "questionable" to face the Titans, who have the No. 10-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

"If he can't go you'll see a lot more DeAndré [Washington] and Jalen [Richard]," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Friday. "And we got the big fullback ready to carry the ball as well. So [Alec] Ingold, he might just 'dot the I' a few times."

Jacobs, who was taken with the No. 24 overall draft pick that was acquired from the Chicago Bears in the Khalil Mack trade, was in the Raiders locker room this week but left as media entered, saying he was on his way to receive treatment.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown had been declared out with a pectoral injury on Friday. He will be replaced by Brandon Parker against Tennessee while Mike Glennon has been supplanted as the backup quarterback to Derek Carr by DeShone Kizer.

Other inactive Raiders: WR Hunter Renfrow, CB Isaiah Johnson, LB Kyle Wilber and DT Terrell McClain.