Bills player gets look at Ravens coach's notes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- When coaches preach ball security during especially windy games, they may want to start applying that lesson to themselves.

During the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens game against the Buffalo Bills, Ravens special-teams coach Randy Brown lost his notes to a gust of wind, sending several sheets of paper onto the field. Most of the sheets were scooped up by Ravens players or referees, but Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White managed to get his hands on a couple that had blown farther than the rest.

White only got a few seconds to look through the notes before they were taken by a referee.

Whether White could apply anything he read didn't affect the final score: his Bills lost 24-17 to the Ravens on Sunday.