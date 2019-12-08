Patriots, Chiefs exchange trick plays in first half

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots called on some razzle-dazzle to score a touchdown on their opening drive against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After benefiting from defensive pass interference penalties on their first two plays on third down, they faced first-and-10 at the Chiefs' 37-yard line when quarterback Tom Brady handed off to running back James White, who ran to the right side before pitching back the ball back to Brady on a flea-flicker. Brady, standing at the 44-yard line, then underthrew receiver Julian Edelman but it didn't matter because the Chiefs' defense had overcommitted to the run.

Edelman hauled in the pass at the 4, with his back to the end zone, and late-to-arrive Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland essentially tackled him into the end zone for the touchdown.

The flea-flicker was set up with a strong commitment to the running game, as the Patriots had run five of their seven snaps on the opening drive out of their run-based two-receiver, two-tight end package. They pounded the run out of that grouping before setting up the trickery with the pass against the over-aggressive Chiefs D with that same personnel on the field.

In the second quarter, the Chiefs broke out a trick play of their own. Travis Kelce took a direct snap to score from 4 yards out. Kelce is the first tight end to rush for a touchdown this season. It was last done by Eric Ebron in Week 10 last season.