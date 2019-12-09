Travis Kelce fakes the handoff and rushes three yards in for the Chiefs touchdown in the second quarter. (0:18)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a fourth straight AFC West championship at a most unlikely place, New England's Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs' 23-16 victory over the Patriots, combined with the Raiders' earlier loss to the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, moves Kansas City to 9-4. That's three games ahead of the 6-7 Raiders, their closest pursuers in the division.

The Chiefs would have the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series from the Raiders.

New England seemed a most unlikely venue for a Chiefs' celebration. The Patriots had won 21 straight home games, including the playoffs.

The Chiefs had a 23-7 lead midway through the third quarter but had to hold off the Patriots on downs with the final snap coming from the 5-yard line in the final two minutes.

This division title is the 14th for the Chiefs in their 60-season history. But they had never won their division in back to back seasons until the current streak.