        <
        >

          Chiefs clinch division title with victory in New England

          play
          Kelce calls his own number for TD (0:18)

          Travis Kelce fakes the handoff and rushes three yards in for the Chiefs touchdown in the second quarter. (0:18)

          7:46 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a fourth straight AFC West championship at a most unlikely place, New England's Gillette Stadium.

          The Chiefs' 23-16 victory over the Patriots, combined with the Raiders' earlier loss to the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, moves Kansas City to 9-4. That's three games ahead of the 6-7 Raiders, their closest pursuers in the division.

          The Chiefs would have the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series from the Raiders.

          New England seemed a most unlikely venue for a Chiefs' celebration. The Patriots had won 21 straight home games, including the playoffs.

          The Chiefs had a 23-7 lead midway through the third quarter but had to hold off the Patriots on downs with the final snap coming from the 5-yard line in the final two minutes.

          This division title is the 14th for the Chiefs in their 60-season history. But they had never won their division in back to back seasons until the current streak.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices