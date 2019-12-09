Ryan Tannehill continues his hot streak, throwing three touchdowns to help the Titans take down the Raiders 42-21. (0:56)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Tennessee Titans throttled the Oakland Raiders 42-21 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory, improving to 8-5 and setting them up for a showdown at home against the Houston Texans (8-5) for first place in the AFC South.

The Texans will look to rebound from a loss to the Denver Broncos when they visit the Titans next Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill was on point against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing with 391 passing yards and three touchdowns. His work within the pocket was impressive. The best throw was a 91-yard touchdown strike to A.J. Brown off of play-action. The pass rush was closing in on Tannehill, but he hung in there and made a perfect throw, giving Brown room to run under it and haul it in.

Tannehill also delivered a number of tight-window throws. One went to Brown on third-and-13 and resulted in a 16-yard touchdown.

Rookie wide receiver Brown has been the primary beneficiary of Tannehill's hot streak. Brown has 779 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions this season, with 506 yards and four scores coming from Tannehill.

Running back Derrick Henry is surging, too. He finished Sunday with 18 carries for 103 yards, giving him his fourth consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing. Henry has a total of 599 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the past four games.

Tennessee's resurgence started in Week 7 when Tannehill took over at quarterback and led the Titans to a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans are 6-1 with Tannehill as their quarterback. Their red zone offense has become the best in the NFL after it was 19th (converting at a 58.3% clip) when he took over.

The Titans have also now scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games.