LOS ANGELES -- Rashaad Penny left Sunday night's Seahawks-Rams game after hurting his knee on Seattle's opening drive.

The running back went down in obvious pain after gaining 16 yards on a screen pass. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Penny had started to come on of late. After spending most of his first season and a half playing sparingly behind Chris Carson, the 2018 first-round pick had seen an uptick in his usage the past two games, playing a combined 65 offensive snaps to Carson's 70.

He had the most productive game of his career two weeks ago with 129 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia then scored twice last week against Minnesota. His 14 and 15 carries in those games were career-highs.

Carson, meanwhile, entered Sunday night's game needing only 19 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second straight season, which he surpassed in the first half. He's the first Seahawk with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Marshawn Lynch in 2013 and '14.