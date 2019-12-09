LOS ANGELES -- Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny left Sunday night's 28-12 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams after spraining the ACL in his knee on Seattle's opening drive.

Penny went down in obvious pain after gaining 16 yards on a screen pass. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

"We don't know how serious it is, but it's significant," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game.

Penny had started to come on of late. After spending most of his first season and a half playing sparingly behind Chris Carson, the 2018 first-round pick saw an uptick in his usage the past two games, playing a combined 65 offensive snaps to Carson's 70.

He had the most productive game of his career two weeks ago with 129 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia, then scored twice last week against Minnesota. His 14 and 15 carries in those games were career highs.

Carson, meanwhile, entered Sunday night's game needing only 19 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second straight season, which he surpassed in the first half. He's the first Seahawks player with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Marshawn Lynch in 2013 and '14.

Carson finished Sunday's game with 76 yards rushing on 15 carries, and he also caught three passes for 15 yards.