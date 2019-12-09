ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant suffered a broken forearm in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers and will be out for the rest of the season, a source told ESPN.

Trufant injured what appeared to be his right forearm with just over two minutes remaining before halftime. He walked off the field looking at his right arm and didn't return to the game.

Trufant will have surgery this week, the source said. The one-time Pro Bowler played nine games in 2016 before suffering a season-ending pectoral tear.

With Trufant out, the Falcons will rely on second-year man Isaiah Oliver, rookie Kendall Sheffield and veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson at cornerback over the last three games. Rookie Jordan Miller also could see time.

The Falcons will have a decision to make on Trufant, who seemed to regain some of his swagger this season and has a team-leading four interceptions. He has three years and $35.25 million left on his contract with cap numbers of $15.15 million in 2020, $16.15 million in 2021 and $14.15 million in 2022.

Trufant and Oliver were the primary corners to start the season, but Trufant suffered a toe injury and missed four games, allowing Sheffield time to develop and emerge. When Trufant returned, Sheffield remained outside at corner in the base defense then moved to slot corner in the nickel, with Oliver and Trufant outside.

The future appears to be Sheffield and Oliver, particularly with Oliver showing improvement from the beginning of the season and Sheffield having blazing speed and versatility.