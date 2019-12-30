The NFL regular season is over, and head coach hiring-and-firing season is off and running for the 2019-20 cycle. The Washington Redskins (Jay Gruden) and Carolina Panthers (Ron Rivera) each fired their coach during the 2019 season, and the Cleveland Browns (Freddie Kitchens) and New York Giants (Pat Shurmur) followed after losing in Week 17.

When we rated the job security for every coach in early December, there were four coaches squarely on the hot seat and a few more inching closer into the danger zone. We also identified the potential candidates who could get interviews.

What's next on the NFL coaching carousel? Here's everything you need to know about the movement through hiring-and-firing season, with updates on coaches who could be next to go and the latest news on open jobs.

OPEN JOBS

Things will now begin to heat up for the Panthers in their search to replace Ron Rivera. They already have interviewed former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who, like Carolina owner David Tepper, has ties to Pittsburgh. They also plan, per a source, to talk to Baylor coach Matt Rhule, whose team is playing in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Panthers are interested in talking to several NFL offensive coordinators, including New England's Josh McDaniels, who must wait to be interviewed since the Patriots did not earn the first-round bye needed to give him an opportunity to meet this week. Baltimore OC Greg Roman did earn the bye and could be on the list to interview. Interim coach Perry Fewell already has been told he would get a formal interview. -- David Newton

Candidates for the opening: The Panthers have interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and have requested interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Interim coach Perry Fewell said he'll interview, too, and the team is expected to talk to Baylor's Matt Rhule as well.

Once again, the Browns will be searching for a new head coach. The team fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a season in which Cleveland finished 6-10, running the NFL's longest playoff drought to 18 years.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced the move Sunday evening in a statement.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," the Haslems said. "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed." -- Jake Trotter

Candidates for the opening: The Panthers have asked for permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Schefter. They have interest in former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday after two seasons on the job, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Shurmur amassed a 9-23 record. His 19-46 mark and .292 winning percentage in four seasons as head coach with the Giants and Cleveland Browns is the seventh lowest of all time.

The Giants finished in fourth and third place, respectively, in the NFC East each of the past two seasons with Shurmur at the helm. They earned top-six picks in the draft for their struggles. -- Jordan Raanan

Candidates for the opening: The Giants are focused on Baylor coach Matt Rhule, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. They have also requested to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Schefter.

The Redskins could move quickly on a new coach. They are expected to hire former Panthers coach Ron Rivera as their next coach, barring any unforeseen developments, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. The news comes on the same day that the team parted ways with team president Bruce Allen.

The Redskins hope the moves can revive a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in 14 seasons and faces plummeting attendance. Rivera likely would have a lot of power in the organization, and would give the Redskins someone considered a strong leader who has had success. He guided the Panthers to the Super Bowl in his fifth season, and they won three consecutive NFC South titles. But they posted only three winning seasons in Rivera's eight full years.

Rivera would become the seventh coach hired by owner Dan Snyder. Because Rivera, 58, is a minority candidate, the Redskins could fulfill the Rooney Rule immediately. Rivera was fired by Carolina on Dec. 3 with a 5-7 record and was viewed as one of the stronger candidates for any opening. -- John Keim

JOBS THAT COULD OPEN

Coach: Jason Garrett (85-67 over 10 seasons)

Garrett's contract expires now that the Cowboys' season is over, but owner Jerry Jones said he is not in a rush to make a decision on his coach. Garrett said he wants to continue to be the coach, but said "I have no idea" if he will be given the chance. He said there has not been a meeting schedule with Jones about his future.

Jones did not want to imply anything in his postgame meeting with the media, regarding Garrett's status. "There's no question about it Jason Garrett has been a long-term, very important, pleasant part of my life, certainly in sport and in football," Jones said. "By him being a player here, what's he's been as a coach, what he's been as a working associate. he's just got a great place for me and that's that. If he's coaching 10 more years for the Cowboys or if he's not, he's done that. We've had that kind of life together and it's great." -- Todd Archer

Coach: Doug Marrone (21-28 over four seasons)

The team and Marrone refuted an ESPN report that he had been told before Sunday's game that it would be his finale with the Jaguars. His status, per the team, won't be determined until a midweek meeting with owner Shad Khan.

Marrone said he will lay out his plan for turning around the franchise after just 11 wins the past two seasons, and if that matches with Khan's vision, then Marrone believes he's the right man for the job. Khan has kept his thoughts on the matter private, but reports in previous weeks were that there was a good chance both Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell will be back. It's going to be an interesting few days. -- Michael DiRocco

