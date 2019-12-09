Matt Ryan fakes the defenders and finds a wide-open Calvin Ridley, who trots into the end zone for a 15-yard score. (0:21)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley posted a message on Instagram that said he is out for the season after suffering an abdominal injury during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Ridley, who caught five passes for 76 yards and a 15-yard touchdown before exiting the game, put together a stellar second season in the NFL. Ridley finishes the season with 63 receptions, 866 yards and a team-leading seven touchdown catches.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Ridley's 17 touchdown receptions are the most by any players in his first two seasons since Odell Beckham Jr. caught 25 in 2014 and 2015. The only Falcon with more touchdowns over his first two seasons is Julio Jones with 18.

Ridley isn't the only player the Falcons lost to a season-ending injury on Sunday. Starting cornerback Desmond Trufant suffered a broken forearm and will have surgery, a source told ESPN.

With Ridley out of the lineup for the final three games, the Falcons will get a chance to take a longer look at some of the other young receivers, such as Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake. Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan against the Panthers on his first career reception.

The 4-9 Falcons travel to San Francisco to face the NFC's top-seeded 49ers (11-2) on Sunday. They then host Jacksonville before ending the season at Tampa Bay.