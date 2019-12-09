Dan Graziano details the Patriots' explanation as to why they had an advanced scout being filmed in the press box during the Bengals' game with the Browns. (1:39)

The NFL is investigating an incident involving a Patriots video crew taping in the press box during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns in Cleveland, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

The crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video for a Patriots team feature in the press box and Cleveland's media relations staff was aware, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor was asked by longtime Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham about rumors that "the Patriots had a videographer up in the Bengals' press box area, working with an advance scout that was taping video of the Bengals' sideline" at the end of the coach's news conference.

"I'm aware that there was an incident," Taylor said. "But I know the league is investigating it, so I've got no comment on it."

The incident in question involved a Patriots scout who was being filmed while working on a team feature called "Do Your Job," the source said. An official for the Bengals saw a member of the video crew wearing a Patriots shirt and alerted the league, which confiscated the video, according to the source.

In 2007, the Patriots were punished by the NFL for videotaping the New York Jets' defensive playcalls on the sideline during a 2007 game at Giants Stadium, won by New England 38-14. The Patriots were forced to forfeit their first-round draft pick in 2008 and coach Bill Belichick was fined the maximum amount of $500,000. The Patriots also were ordered to pay $250,000 for the scandal, which was dubbed "Spygate" by the media.

The Patriots (10-3) visit the Bengals (1-12) on Sunday.