Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left ACL injury during Sunday night's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon.

Carroll said he has not heard about the MRI results but that the doctors "could tell it's a significant injury."

Penny went down in obvious pain on the Seahawks' first drive after gaining 16 yards on a screen pass.

Penny had started to come on of late. After spending most of his first season and a half playing sparingly behind Chris Carson, the 2018 first-round pick saw an uptick in his usage the previous two games, playing a combined 65 offensive snaps to Carson's 70.

C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer are the other tailbacks on Seattle's 53-man roster.