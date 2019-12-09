Kentucky receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. announced Monday that he will enter the 2020 NFL draft.

Bowden, a junior, made his announcement through a video posted on his Twitter account. He indicated that he will play in the Wildcats' postseason game, the Belk Bowl, on Dec. 31 against Virginia Tech.

Primarily a receiver in his Kentucky career, Bowden moved to quarterback after five games this season when injuries hit the Wildcats hard at the position. Since he took over at quarterback, the Wildcats are 5-2 and Bowden rushed for at least 99 yards in every game.

His 1,235 rushing yards this season are third-best in the SEC, and his 8.18 yards per rush are second in the FBS to only Clemson running back Travis Etienne. He has thrown for 330 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions this season. He also served as a kick returner and punt returner for the Wildcats in the first half of the season.

Bowden was named a first-team All-SEC selection as an all-purpose player by The Associated Press on Monday. He is projected as a receiver in the NFL. In his Kentucky career, he has caught 114 passes for 1,303 yards and six touchdowns.