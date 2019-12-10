The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he suffered an ankle injury on the game's final drive against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's the second straight season he ended his year on IR.

Jones hurt the ankle while planting his foot on the last drive, but he finished the game. He played every snap Sunday during the Lions' 20-7 loss, then went to get examined. He was the last Lions player out of the locker room and did not speak with the media.

"His foot kind of got stuck in the ground, pretty tough look for him," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He actually got up and got back in his stance because he knew how important it was for us to get lined up and not have an injury in that situation.

"To his credit, he's a tough guy. He did everything he could and it just kind of happened at the end of the game."

Patricia said he didn't know if Jones would need surgery.

Jones, 29, had 62 catches this season for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. With Jones out of the lineup, Detroit will focus even more on Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and Chris Lacy. The Lions also have three receivers on the practice squad: Tom Kennedy, Travis Fulgham and Victor Bolden.

"He's a great part of our team," Patricia said of Jones. "Just someone that has had a great year, worked really hard. He's been consistent all year. I think he's improved this year, drastically. ... He just has great energy about him and certainly was just really going in a great direction."

The Lions signed defensive tackle Frank Herron from Miami's practice squad to replace Jones on the roster.