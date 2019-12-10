        <
          Source: NFL salary cap to climb up to $196.8M-$201.2M range

          4:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that projections for the 2020 salary cap are in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          This marks a 40% increase from five years ago in the 2015 season ($143.3 million) and is anticipated to be the seventh consecutive year the cap is projected to climb more than $10 million per club year over year.

          The cap for the first year of the current CBA in 2011 was $120.375 million. Since 2011, the cap has increased roughly 65% and $76 million per club.

          Total projected player costs, including benefits, will be more than $7.7 billion in 2020, according to Schefter.

