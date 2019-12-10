Lamar Jackson explains how he hurt his quad and says he will play in the Ravens' Thursday night game against the Jets. (0:34)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he will play Thursday night against the New York Jets despite being limited the past two practices with a quad injury.

"I feel great. I feel good. I'm 100 [percent]," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm going to be out there Thursday night."

After having a slight limp Monday, Jackson looked much better during the media viewing portion of Tuesday's practice. He moved well while dropping back for passes and didn't appear to be concerned with a leg injury, horsing around with wide receiver Marquise Brown.

On Monday, coach John Harbaugh said Jackson's injury wasn't serious but he considered him day-to-day.

There were no team drills during the media viewing period Tuesday, so it's unknown how many reps Jackson took. It didn't sound like the MVP front-runner expects to be limited for Thursday's game.

"I'm playing to win the game," Jackson said. "If I have to be out there all four quarters, that's what it's going to be."

Jackson made the point to say he was injured in the pocket and not when he was running with the ball. He acknowledged that teams are targeting his legs more the past two games.

Asked if teams are trying to injure him, Jackson said, "I don't know. We're playing football. It's an aggressive game. They're trying to make a tackle and I'm trying to make them miss."

Safety Earl Thomas III said refs need to pay attention to where defenders are hitting Jackson and protect him more.

"I'm not saying they're trying to hurt Lamar, but they're definitely going at his legs more than they were doing at first," Thomas said.

The Ravens (11-2) can clinch their second straight AFC North title by beating the Jets (5-8).