EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins tweeted a disparaging remark in response to a critical fan Wednesday while the New York Giants were on the practice field.

Jenkins was not practicing because of an ankle injury. He was defending his play this season while his teammates were on the field. Jenkins took exception to a fan who asked why the stats Jenkins was using to showcase his effectiveness weren't contributing to any wins.

"I can only do my job.. retard," Jenkins tweeted.

Coach Pat Shurmur, when asked after practice about Jenkins' injury and his tweet, wasn't happy about his top cornerback's social media activity.

"I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn't be tweeting during practice," Shurmur said.

Jenkins was not in the locker room during media availability Wednesday.

This isn't the first time Jenkins' words have gotten him into a precarious position. Earlier this month, he expressed his displeasure with his role after a loss to the Green Bay Packers, questioning why defensive coordinator James Bettcher wasn't using him to follow the opposition's top receiver.

Jenkins spoke with Bettcher and Shurmur last week, and all parties involved downplayed the incident. They said they were on the same page, and Jenkins played well Monday night -- albeit in a different role, as he was the Giants' primary nickel cornerback out of the slot against the Eagles. Jenkins played almost exclusively on the outside during the first 12 weeks of the season.

This also isn't the first time Jenkins has gotten into trouble because of Twitter. He called out receiver Terrelle Pryor after a game in 2016, firing off a pair of obscene tweets that downplayed Pryor's performance during a matchup between the Giants and Cleveland Browns earlier that day.