Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, barring a setback in practice this week, a league source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thielen has missed the Vikings' past four games due to a hamstring injury but still is tied for the team lead with six touchdown receptions this season.

He has 27 receptions for 391 yards in his eight games this season.

Last season he led the Vikings with 113 receptions and 1,373 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdown receptions.

The Vikings are currently in second place in the AFC North standings with a 9-4 record.