CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury on Cam Newton's left foot was successful and the quarterback is recovering in his hometown of Atlanta, interim Carolina Panthers coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday.

Newton underwent the surgery on Monday by Dr. Martin O'Malley, an orthopedic specialist based in New York City.

"I can tell you it was successful and he's back home in Atlanta rehabbing,'' Fewell said. "Everything looked good from that standpoint, and that is about as much as I know.''

Fewell said he has not spoken to Newton and did not indicate whether it was abnormal for Newton to rehab in Atlanta instead of Charlotte. He said there was no timeline for how long the rehabilitation would take, saying, "We're waiting for information.''

Newton chose O'Malley, who performed the Achilles surgery on NBA star Kevin Durant last summer. O'Malley is the team physician for the Brooklyn Nets and USA Basketball, as well as a foot and ankle consultant for the New York Giants.

Newton did not use team doctors or Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who did not recommend surgery when he met with Newton in Green Bay in early November.

The team did not put out a release on Newton's surgery as it has with past surgeries on his shoulder and ankle.

Newton, 30, injured his foot in the third preseason game against New England and aggravated it in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay that extended his losing streak to eight straight.

He did not play another game and was placed on injured reserve a few days after his visit with Anderson.

There has been speculation the Panthers may move on from Newton after this season even though the 2015 NFL MVP has a year remaining on his contract. Owner David Tepper recently said no decision has been made on Newton's future with the organization, that the first priority was getting him healthy.

A league source told ESPN.com on Sunday that has not changed.

Newton has not spoken to reporters since Week 2 other than at his annual Thanksgiving Jam a few weeks ago. While he didn't address football, he made it clear "Charlotte is home.''