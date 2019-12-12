        <
          32 nominees for NFL Man of the Year announced

          9:15 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers and Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles are among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

          The award, now in its 50th year -- it was named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999 -- will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.

          The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

          "Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact."

          All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

          Current players to win the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt.

          The nominees, in alphabetical order by team:

          Arizona Cardinals, David Johnson
          Atlanta Falcons, Ricardo Allen
          Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Carr
          Buffalo Bills, Lorenzo Alexander
          Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton
          Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson II
          Cincinnati Bengals, Giovani Bernard
          Cleveland Browns, Jarvis Landry
          Dallas Cowboys, Travis Frederick
          Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons
          Detroit Lions, Devon Kennard
          Green Bay Packers, Blake Martinez
          Houston Texans, D.J. Reader
          Indianapolis Colts, Pierre Desir
          Jacksonville Jaguars, Calais Campbell
          Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt
          Los Angeles Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu
          Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth
          Miami Dolphins, Davon Godchaux
          Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Rudolph
          New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy
          New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead
          New York Giants, Nate Solder
          New York Jets, Jonotthan Harrison
          Oakland Raiders, Tahir Whitehead
          Philadelphia Eagles, Malcolm Jenkins
          Pittsburgh Steelers, Maurkice Pouncey
          San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman
          Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner
          Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans
          Tennessee Titans, Ben Jones
          Washington Redskins, Nick Sundberg

