BEREA, Ohio - Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday that teammate Odell Beckham Jr. wants to stay in Cleveland, despite reports and speculation that OBJ is looking for a way out.

"I think he wants to be here," Landry said. "I know he wants to be here."

Sunday morning, Fox Sports reported during its NFL pregame show that Beckham has been telling opposing players and coaches before games, "come get me" out of Cleveland.

Beckham, who declined comment on the report after Cleveland's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, had fueled speculation days earlier when he was vague about his future with the Browns beyond the 2019 season.

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have been close friends since they played together at LSU.

"No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow," Beckham said then, when asked whether he wanted to be in Cleveland next year. "I couldn't tell you what's going to happen."

Landry, one of Beckham's closest friends dating back to when the two played together at LSU, was more definitive, even joking that he would "beat his a--" if Beckham was confiding in other people and not him.

"He doesn't want to leave, and he's not trying to leave," Landry said.

Beckham has gone seven consecutive games without topping 100 receiving yards, the longest such streak of his career. He has also been playing through a hip and groin injury, which has hampered how much he can practice during the week and has limited his explosiveness in games.

"It's not even about trying to go somewhere else," Landry said. "I think for him, he's been a leader, he's a guy that comes to work every day, he's a guy that's playing through injuries, all the things you want out of a player. Inside of this organization, he has a voice, he has responsibility to himself, to all of us, to go out there and compete each and every Sunday, and he does that."

Beckham has only two touchdowns, as he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have struggled to find a consistent connection in their first year together. Mayfield defended Beckham after Sunday's game, saying that the injury "wasn't handled right" by the team's training staff (Mayfield later apologized and said he didn't intend "to throw our medical staff under the bus").

Wednesday, Mayfield was also asked whether he thinks Beckham wants to be in Cleveland long term.

"I can't answer that for him," Mayfield said. "I mean, there's all the rumors going around. But I have my conversations with him and I know what we talk about, so I trust him wholeheartedly."