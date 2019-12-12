BALTIMORE -- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won't have his top red zone threat for the remainder of the season, as tight end Ryan Griffin was placed on injured reserve Thursday before their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Griffin already had been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. His roster spot was filled by backup offensive lineman Brent Qvale, who was activated from IR.

The Jets (5-8), who have 15 players on IR, needed another body to dress for the game because they had only 45 healthy players.

Griffin was one of the pleasant surprises this season and was rewarded recently with a three-year, $9.6 million contract extension.

Signed on the eve of training camp, Griffin leads the team with five touchdown catches, including four in the red zone. He finishes the season with 34 catches for 320 yards.

The Jets are down to two tight ends, Daniel Brown and rookie Trevon Wesco. They also will be without wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee) and running back Bilal Powell (ankle) on offense, with safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) likely to sit out on defense.