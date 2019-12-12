BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson set the most impressive record of his young NFL career on Thursday night, breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing mark by a quarterback.

Jackson, the electric, dual-threat quarterback and NFL Most Valuable Player front-runner, eclipsed his childhood idol in the first quarter against the heavy underdog New York Jets on a chilly night at M&T Bank Stadium. He entered the game needing 23 yards to surpass Vick's mark of 1,039, set in 2006, and gained 27 on Baltimore's opening drive, breaking the record on a 5-yard run that preceded a 6-yard touchdown by Mark Ingram to put the Ravens up 7-0.

After the score, the Fox broadcast cut to a taped segment of Vick congratulating Jackson.

"Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history," Vick said. "One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I'll always be rooting for you."

With the way Jackson has run the ball this season -- from his spinning around two defenders on a touchdown run in Cincinnati to juking defenders off their feet on a weekly basis -- it had long been anticipated that Jackson would shatter Vick's record. Jackson recently said it would be "an honor" to surpass Vick, reiterating that the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is his favorite player.

Just like many of his elusive runs, Jackson established the new standard for rushing quarterbacks in staggering style, doing so in his 14th game of the 2019 season (which includes not playing a full fourth quarter in four games). He entered Thursday's game as the leading rusher for the NFL's No. 1 ground attack and on pace to rush for 1,251 yards rushing this season.

Jackson, 22, broke the record despite not being at full strength. He was limited in a couple of practices this week and was listed as questionable after injuring his quadriceps five days earlier in a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who's buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

What makes Jackson's achievement even more special is that no one previously got close to Vick's record, which stood for 13 years. Before Jackson began sprinting past tacklers, the most rushing yards by a quarterback since 2006 came from Russell Wilson, who ran for 849 yards in 2014 -- which were 190 yards shy of Vick. Last month, Vick acknowledged that he didn't think his record would ever get broken.

Jackson and Vick are the only quarterbacks to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season, but they reached that milestone in different ways. Vick's rushing yards were a near-even split between designed runs (52%) and scrambles (48%), according to ESPN Stats & Information research. With Jackson, 65% of his rushing total is off designed runs, most of which come on zone reads.

Jackson has repeatedly downplayed any individual milestones, saying his focus is on winning. But Jackson's running has been a major key to Baltimore's success. When Jackson has run for at least 70 yards in his career, the Ravens are 12-0 (entering Thursday's game).

What sets Jackson apart from Vick is his ability to also beat teams with his arm. In Vick's record-setting season, he threw for 2,474 yards and 20 touchdowns (75.7 passer rating). Through 13 games, Jackson had already surpassed those numbers, passing for 2,677 yards and 28 touchdowns (109.2 rating). He could become the first quarterback in NFL history to finish a season with 1,000 yards rushing and a passer rating over 100.

This isn't the first time Jackson passed a mark of Vick's. On Dec. 1, against the San Francisco 49ers, Jackson recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, breaking a single-season record Vick shared. Last month, Jackson became the fastest quarterback ever in the Madden video-game franchise, with a 96 speed rating, moving him past Vick (who had a 95 speed rating).

Jackson's popularity has exploded in his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. He is the current favorite to win NFL MVP with 9-to-1 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He tops all players in Pro Bowl balloting. He also watched one of his autographed No. 8 jerseys get presented to Pope Francis a couple of weeks ago.

Jackson has led the Ravens to the best start in franchise history. Baltimore (11-2), which entered Thursday as the AFC's top seed, can clinch its second consecutive AFC North title with a win over the Jets.