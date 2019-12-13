THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Last week, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley let his head coach shoulder the blame. This week, it's his quarterback who intended to deliver a compliment, but perhaps didn't find the right words.

"Sounds like I suck and then I made a good play," Gurley said, straight faced with a shrug. "So, yeah, I guess so."

Gurley, who has seen his workload increase in three of the Rams' last four games, was referring to a stiff-arm touchdown run in which he battled Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers in a 28-12 victory over the Seahawks that caught the attention of quarterback Jared Goff.

So much so, that Goff stood at the podium after the win and lit up when asked about it. "He's a bad dude," Goff said. "It was vintage Todd."

"Not my first time stiff arming nobody," Todd Gurley said of this move on Seattle's Tre Flowers Sunday. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Vintage? Gurley didn't think so ... and made it known Thursday.

Against the Seahawks, Gurley rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught four passes for 34 yards. And that stiff arm? Nothing special. "Not my first time stiff arming nobody," Gurley said. "Just a regular stiff arm."

The Rams are 8-5 and chasing the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild card berth. On Sunday, they play the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (6-7) at AT&T Stadium.

Gurley has played an increased role in the offense and indications point to the trend continuing Sunday.

"The approach for us is that Todd is a big-time player," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "He's shown that he's feeling good and when he's doing those kind of things -- whether it be through the pass game, through the run game -- good things seem to happen for the Rams."

After averaging 14.9 touches per game through the first 10 weeks, Gurley's touches have increased to an average of 21 over the last four games.

When asked Thursday how he felt at this point of the season, compared to last season, Gurley responded, "It's Week 15 in the league, ain't nobody feeling rested. It's Week 15, no one in this league is feeling well rested."

Gurley had a season-best 28 touches in a Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears. In a Week 13 blowout over the Arizona Cardinals, he had 20 touches and last Sunday when the Rams defeated the Seahawks, he had 27.

McVay recently shouldered the blame for not giving Gurley more opportunity early in the season.

"Me not being an idiot," McVay said last week, when asked what caused him to get the ball to Gurley more.

Gurley offered no alternative to McVay's explanation.

"He said it, I didn't," Gurley said, chuckling. "That's all I got to say. I don't have anything else to say."

The Rams offense has appeared to benefit from Gurley's increased production, as Goff broke a month-long touchdown drought to pass for four touchdowns in the last two games.

Gurley was asked Thursday if the offense and other teammates benefitted when he was in rhythm.

"I feel like we all feed off of each other. I don't really have to explain too much, you see the results over the last couple of years," said Gurley, who rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of the last two seasons, as the Rams won back-to-back division titles and last season advanced to Super Bowl LIII. "When we're running the ball, stuff is going well, stuff is opening up - so it's like, it's not too much really to explain, just got to go out there and do it, whether it's in the passing game or the running game."

Gurley has rushed for 721 yards and nine touchdowns on 177 carries in 12 games this season. He also has caught 26 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.