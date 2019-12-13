Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not expected to play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills after he aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster has missed the past three games with the knee injury and had been eyeing a return Sunday night.

He was injured Nov. 14 against the Cleveland Browns. He injured his knee and suffered a concussion on the same play.

Running back James Conner was hurt in the same game. He has an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder.