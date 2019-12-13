        <
        >

          Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster aggravates knee, likely out Sunday

          7:36 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not expected to play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills after he aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Smith-Schuster has missed the past three games with the knee injury and had been eyeing a return Sunday night.

          He was injured Nov. 14 against the Cleveland Browns. He injured his knee and suffered a concussion on the same play.

          Running back James Conner was hurt in the same game. He has an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices