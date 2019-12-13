Dan Orlovsky and Rob Ninkovich disagree on the outcome of the Dolphins vs. Giants matchup, as Ninkovich doesn't believe the Dolphins will perform well in the weather. (0:55)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to a source. Eli Manning will take his place and make at least one more home start.

Jones returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, but needs more time with the high ankle sprain he suffered two weeks ago in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Pat Shurmur said at the time the injury was similar to what running back Saquon Barkley dealt with earlier this season. Barkley missed three games and returned after the bye week.

Manning, who was benched for Jones after Week 2, will make his second straight start. He went 15-of-30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Eli Manning will get his second start in a row Sunday against the Dolphins after being benched for Daniel Jones after Week 2.

With Manning on the final year of his contract and admittedly unsure about his future, this could be his final home start with the Giants. He was the team's starter for the better part of 15 seasons, and won a pair of Super Bowl MVPs during that time.

The Giants (2-11) are looking to snap a nine-game skid on Sunday.

Jones was in a walking boot until Monday. He said earlier this week he was feeling "good" but still "wouldn't say it's all the way there."

The Giants were happy with his progress.

"He's getting better," Shurmur said prior to Thursday's practice.

Jones has started 10 games during his rookie season. The Giants are 2-8 in those contests. He has flashed while completing 61.6% of his passes with 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.