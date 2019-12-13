Jett Duffey eludes defenders for a first down and then connects with Erik Ezukanma for a touchdown on the ensuing play. (1:16)

Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey, who started the final eight games for the Red Raiders this season, had his name appear in the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday.

Duffey can transfer without penalty after graduating from Texas Tech.

This fall, he led the team with 2,840 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions, and he completed 65.1 percent of his passes. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt junior from Mansfield, Texas, also rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders (4-8).

In 2018, Duffey led Texas Tech with 369 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries. But he opened the 2019 season behind starter Alan Bowman, who suffered a shoulder injury in September and opted to redshirt.