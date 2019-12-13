Dan Orlovsky and Rob Ninkovich don't agree on the outcome of the Browns vs. Cardinals matchup, as Orlovsky believes the Browns will continue to fight for a playoff spot. (0:43)

Orlovsky: Landry and Beckham can have a big day vs. Cardinals (0:43)

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs on Friday, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced. The 37-year-old will now go on waivers.

Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is one of the most accomplished pass-rushers in NFL history, ranking first among active players with 138 sacks.

He played 69% of Arizona's defensive snaps this season and started all 13 games, leading the team with 5.5 sacks.

Terrell Suggs played 13 games with the Cardinals before his release. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kingsbury said at his Friday news conference that the move was best for both parties, as it gives Arizona an opportunity to play more young guys and gives Suggs a chance to find a new team.

It's uncertain if Suggs will want to continue playing, but he will be on waivers until Monday.

Suggs, the longtime face of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Cardinals in March.

Suggs, known for his leadership, durability and passion, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this story.