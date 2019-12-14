RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Already dealing with a core-muscle injury since Week 10, Clowney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness and returned Friday as a limited participant. The team initially listed him as questionable before downgrading him to out.

The Seahawks (10-3) could be down a pair of pass-rushers against the Panthers (5-8). Ezekiel Ansah, who missed the Seahawks' Sunday night loss to the Rams with a neck injury, is questionable to play at Carolina and will be a game-time decision.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) are also questionable and will be game-time decisions.

With Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) out again, rookie third-round pick Cody Barton will make his second straight start at strongside linebacker.

Prior to Clowney being ruled out, coach Pete Carroll said the defensive end had been "pretty sick" this week but sounded hopeful he'd be OK by Sunday. Several Seahawks players have gotten sick since the week of Thanksgiving.

Clowney is tied for the team lead with three sacks this season and ranks fifth in the NFL in ESPN's pass rush win rate at 25.1%. He missed the team's win over Philadelphia in Week 12 because of his core-muscle injury, which is something he said he'll have to manage for the remainder of the season after deciding to put off surgery.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) was listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday.