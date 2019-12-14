The Chicago Bears have activated defensive lineman Akiem Hicks off injured reserve and he will be available to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Hicks went on injured reserve Oct. 15 after suffering an elbow injury against the Oakland Raiders the week before. Sunday's game against the Packers was the earliest he could return this season.

"One of the things I really focused on was just making sure my elbow was in the strongest place possible," Hicks said this week. "We still have some finishing up to do, and there's all these dates to make gains and get a little bit better. Just working on that."

Hicks, 30, has one sack and six tackles in four games this season.

Chicago enters Sunday's matchup with Green Bay at 7-6, one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for the second wild-card spot in the NFC. The Rams hold a tiebreaker from their 17-7 win over the Bears in Week 11.