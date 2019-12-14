        <
          Ravens' Marcus Peters fined $14K for celebratory beer with fans

          5:00 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          For Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, a celebratory drink cost him five figures.

          Peters was fined $14,037 for drinking a beer after his pass breakup at the end of the game sealed the Ravens' 24-17 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

          After knocking down Josh Allen's fourth-down pass at the Baltimore 1-yard line with 1:03 remaining, Peters jumped into a section filled with Ravens fans at Buffalo's New Era Field and shotgunned a can of beer as he lay back in their arms.

          The NFL fined Peters for unsportsmanlike conduct.

          Peters reacted on Twitter and didn't seem too fazed by the fine.

          Baltimore clinched a playoff berth with Peters' heroics.

          It was the latest big play by Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in October. He has returned two interceptions for touchdowns since joining the Ravens.

