Terrell Suggs, released by the Cardinals on Friday and eligible to be claimed on waivers Monday at 4 p.m. ET, will strongly consider not reporting if a team other than the Baltimore Ravens claims him, league sources say.

Any team that claims Suggs will owe him just over $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season. But Suggs doesn't care about that money; he cares about returning to Baltimore, which is his overwhelming preference.

With a 12-2 record, the Ravens have the NFL's lowest waiver claim, meaning every team will have the chance to claim Suggs before Baltimore. Knowing this, Suggs has told some people that he is unlikely to report anywhere other than Baltimore, wanting to finish his NFL career in the same city in which he started it.

The question is whether any contending teams that could use pass-rushing help -- and there are many -- disregard the wishes of Suggs, who started 13 games for the Cardinals this season. The answer will come sometime Monday afternoon.