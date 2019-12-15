Sunday promises to be a busy day for the NFL playoff picture. Up to six teams could have their fortunes impacted by various outcomes during Week 15. Here's your cheat sheet, to be updated throughout the day and with full analysis by Sunday night:
Baltimore Ravens: Could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with losses by the Patriots and Chiefs. They'll secure at least a first-round bye with a loss by either the Patriots or the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday night.
New England Patriots: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win.
Green Bay Packers: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Rams loss.
San Francisco 49ers: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win, or a loss by the Rams, or losses by the Vikings and Packers.
Seattle Seahawks: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either the Rams or Vikings.
Note: X denotes a team that has clinched a playoff berth, Y shows a team that has clinched its division, and Z indicates a team that has secured a first-round bye. An asterisk shows home-field advantage.
AFC
1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2) - y
Football Power Index (FPI) chances to win the Super Bowl: 35.3%
Next up: at Cleveland (Week 16)
2. New England Patriots (10-3)
FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 15.5%
Next up: at Cincinnati
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) - y
FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 9.5%
Next up: vs. Denver
4. Houston Texans (8-5)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 82.1%
Next up: at Tennessee
5. Buffalo Bills (9-4)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 95.7%
Next up: at Pittsburgh
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 59.7%
Next up: vs. Buffalo
In the hunt
7. Tennessee Titans (8-5)
8. Cleveland Browns (6-7)
9. Oakland Raiders (6-7)
10. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
NFC
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)
FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 18%
Next up: vs. Atlanta
2. Green Bay Packers (10-3)
FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 3.1%
Next up: vs. Chicago
3. New Orleans Saints (10-3) - y
FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 8.1%
Next up: vs. Indianapolis
4. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 66.7%
Next up: vs. L.A. Rams
5. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 98.2%
Next up: at Carolina
6. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)
FPI chances to make the playoffs: 81.5%
Next up: at L.A. Chargers
In the hunt
7. Los Angeles Rams (8-5)
8. Chicago Bears (7-6)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)