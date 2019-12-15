Wendi Nix, Dan Orlovsky and Rob Ninkovich agree the Patriots will bounce back against the Bengals. (0:49)

Sunday promises to be a busy day for the NFL playoff picture. Up to six teams could have their fortunes impacted by various outcomes during Week 15. Here's your cheat sheet, to be updated throughout the day and with full analysis by Sunday night:

Baltimore Ravens: Could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with losses by the Patriots and Chiefs. They'll secure at least a first-round bye with a loss by either the Patriots or the Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday night.

New England Patriots: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Green Bay Packers: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Rams loss.

San Francisco 49ers: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win, or a loss by the Rams, or losses by the Vikings and Packers.

Seattle Seahawks: They'll clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by either the Rams or Vikings.

Note: X denotes a team that has clinched a playoff berth, Y shows a team that has clinched its division, and Z indicates a team that has secured a first-round bye. An asterisk shows home-field advantage.

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2) - y

Football Power Index (FPI) chances to win the Super Bowl: 35.3%

Next up: at Cleveland (Week 16)

FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 15.5%

Next up: at Cincinnati

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) - y

FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 9.5%

Next up: vs. Denver

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 82.1%

Next up: at Tennessee

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 95.7%

Next up: at Pittsburgh

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 59.7%

Next up: vs. Buffalo

In the hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

8. Cleveland Browns (6-7)

9. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

NFC

FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 18%

Next up: vs. Atlanta

FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 3.1%

Next up: vs. Chicago

3. New Orleans Saints (10-3) - y

FPI chances to win the Super Bowl: 8.1%

Next up: vs. Indianapolis

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 66.7%

Next up: vs. L.A. Rams

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 98.2%

Next up: at Carolina

FPI chances to make the playoffs: 81.5%

Next up: at L.A. Chargers

In the hunt

7. Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

8. Chicago Bears (7-6)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)