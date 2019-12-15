As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to play Sunday in the final NFL game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, they have sendoffs of their own coming as well.

League sources told ESPN that significant changes are expected for Jacksonville after the regular season; the question is how extensive those changes will be.

At the top of the Jaguars' organizational chart are head coach Doug Marrone, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell. Outside of Jaguars ownership, no one knows how many of these men will be affected by the changes, but this is the group on which the attention is focused.

Some sources around the league believe that it will be challenging for Marrone to keep his job, and others think Coughlin could step aside to spend more time with his family.

What's remarkable is this group led the Jaguars into the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough less than two years ago and was within one quarter of upsetting the New England Patriots and advancing to the Super Bowl.

The organization has regressed since then, and now someone -- and quite possibly multiple people -- will pay the price for it. But at this time, no major changes are expected until after the season.

The Jaguars (4-9) have lost five straight games to fall into last place in the AFC South. They have lost 19 of their past 25 games -- 11 of those by double digits -- under Marrone and are the first NFL team since the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose five consecutive contests by at least 17 points.

"Eventually, if you don't win enough games and they think it's better to go with someone else, then obviously that's out of my hands," Marrone said after a 45-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8. "I just keep doing the best job I can and keep fighting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.