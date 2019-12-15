Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, who has been sidelined by an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder, is expected to play Sunday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Listed as questionable on the team's injury report, Conner hasn't played since a brief appearance against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14.

Conner injured the AC joint during the final two minutes of a win against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28. He was wrapping up his best game of the season: 145 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Conner missed the next two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams before trying to play against the Browns, but Conner realized after a quarter that his body wasn't ready. He left the game after just five carries for 10 yards.

"I just wasn't ready to come back," he said at the time. "I just tried to fight through it, but I wasn't able to."

Conner has missed the past three games, wins against the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns and Arizona Cardinals, with rookie Benny Snell Jr. taking over in Conner's absence. Snell rushed for 98 yards against the Bengals, 63 yards against the Browns and just 41 yards last Sunday against the Cardinals.

Information from ESPN's Brooke Pryor was used in this report.