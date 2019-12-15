Week 15 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season, which includes a continuation of the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, in which the league loosens its tie a bit and lets players wear custom-designed footwear in support of charities of their choice.

But it's not just the on-field garments with which we're concerned here. We've also got a roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances and more.

Kansas City Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman is into the holiday spirit with the snow flying at Arrowhead Stadium today, and he's got the sweater to prove it:

'Tis the season 🎄 pic.twitter.com/NWYZlotpKs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

Patrick Mahomes, the man throwing Hardman the football, will be supporting his charity, 15 and the Mahomies, with his cleats today:

And before we leave K.C., it's a pregame snowball fight!

D-Rob is ready 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bv3V9ypbxm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

In Cincinnati, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is throwing it way back with a Ken Griffey Sr. Reds jersey:

These won't be worn during the game, but Odell Beckham Jr. has some majestic LSU-inspired cleats he'll be wearing in warm-ups today:

OBJ will be paying homage to his alma mater @LSUfootball with these Nike cleats during pregame warmups in Arizona today pic.twitter.com/JbPjN0eNWt — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 15, 2019

Check out this cool entrance by Za'Darius Smith into the vaunted frozen tundra of Lambeau Field:

The Texans have been continually superb with their pregame fashion this season, and Week 15 is no exception:

This could be Eli Manning's last start at MetLife Stadium:

ESPN Staff Writer Eli Manning checking in for what will likely be his final home start. Talked with Manning this week about his best/most memorable home games. Some of the games mentioned: — 2004 finale vs Dallas for his first win — 2005 vs Broncos — 2005 vs Rams — 2011 vs Jets Victor Cruz 99-yard TD (not technically home but still at MetLife) — 2007 vs Patriots — 2011 playoffs vs Atlanta

Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense look to get back on track with a game in Cincy today: