Dwayne Haskins connects with Terry McLaurin for 75-yard touchdown

LANDOVER, Md. -- With Urban Meyer sitting in Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder's box, the former Ohio State coach got to witness a familiar sight: an electric 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins to receiver Terry McLaurin.

On first down from the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-yard line, Haskins faked a handoff, then turned and hit McLaurin on an inside route. McLaurin took it from there as Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox, playing over the top, took a bad angle and created an opening for McLaurin. He ran untouched to the end zone for his longest play in the NFL.

In the first meeting against Philadelphia in Week 1, McLaurin caught five passes for 125 yards and had a 70-yard touchdown catch.

It's the second time in as many games that Haskins and McLaurin have connected on a touchdown pass. They connected on 11 touchdown passes at Ohio State last season.

Sunday, Haskins completed his first five passes for 106 yards.

Sources said Meyer is at the game to watch his former players Haskins and McLaurin, and that his appearance is not about a potential head-coaching job in Washington. The Redskins named Bill Callahan the interim head coach after firing Jay Gruden following an 0-5 start to this season.