KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce's 11-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos put the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end over 1,000 receiving yards.

It also put Kelce in the NFL record book. It's his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, which has never been done by a tight end.

Greg Olsen had three straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Carolina Panthers from 2014 through 2016.