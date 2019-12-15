Eli Manning throws two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the Giants' win over the Dolphins and gets a nice ovation from the crowd as he walks off in what is likely his final home start. (1:05)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw a pair of touchdown passes and was able to experience the thrills of victory in what was likely the final home start of his career in a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Manning, who had friends and family in attendance, received a standing ovation when he came onto the field for the Giants' first drive. Fans later serenaded him with chants of "Eli ... Manning" when it became apparent the 234th start of his career would likely end in a victory. He was pulled from the game with 1:50 remaining and received another standing ovation from the home crowd.

Manning evened his career regular-season record at 117-117.

The two-time Super Bowl winner wasn't perfect (Manning threw three interceptions), but it was good enough for the Giants (3-11) to snap a nine-game skid. Manning was able to experience a feeling that has not been common the past few years. Not a bad sendoff if this was his final start on Sunday afternoon.

It just might be. Manning is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Rookie Daniel Jones missed his second straight game Sunday with a high ankle sprain, but there seems to be a decent chance he returns next week when the Giants play on the road against the Washington Redskins.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, ditched the walking boot and practiced last week. He seemed to be moving well and said he felt "better," even if he wasn't all the way there. Another seven days might be enough for him to be ready to get back on the field to face the Redskins and their rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Manning was making his second consecutive start in place of Jones on Sunday. He completed 20-of-28 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Giants won for the first time in Manning's four starts this season.

It didn't matter that it came against the struggling Dolphins (3-11). It made for a potential nice ending to a legendary Giants career.